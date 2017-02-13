Emirati to head World Meteorological Organisation’s Asia operations

Abu Dhabi: Permanent representatives to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) on Monday voted unanimously to elect an Emirati as the president of the organisation’s Asia region.

Abdullah Ahmad Al Mandoos, Executive Director of the National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS), received the votes of approval during the second day of the WMO’s conference being held in the capital, with the body’s Asian representatives giving their full support to Al Mandoos to lead as president.

“I am very honoured and proud to have been elected as the President of the WMO Asia region, the presidency will give me the opportunity to show what I have learned in the UAE and how we have dealt with many climate issues, which I will now be able to share with the rest of Asia,” Al Mandoos said after being elected president.

Speaking on some of the policies he had in mind, Al Mandoos said that he wanted to improve the communication and sharing between WMO member states, and to assess the situation of all member states and their needs, which would help create efficient policies in the future.

“The first thing I want to do is create an efficient communication link between the permanent representatives in Asia so that we have a network that shares information together on a daily basis,” he explained. “Another plan is to conduct an in depth study that will look at several issues such as what climate problems specific member states are facing, what are the capabilities of every country, how can they participate, and what do they need. Once all of this is analysed it will give me a clearer picture of what I can do to help,” he added.

Al Mandoos said that Asia faced many challenges when it came to climate change and that a lot of work would be required to face the challenges.

“The Regional Association for Asia has a wide geographical surface area, many climatic regions, severe weather conditions and natural disasters that are repeatedly witnessed,” he said.

“Climate change has an impact on all Asian countries as a whole from a meteorological standpoint, so it is very important for Asian countries to define the changes in their climate, and to point out its effects and the parameters on how to combat this,” he added.

WMO President David Grimes welcomed the appointment of Al Mandoos and said he was looking forward to working together.

“I would like to congratulate Dr Al Mandoos for taking up this leadership. [Asia] is the most populous region and largest region. It has challenges in diversity, scope and climate. This particular challenge for the president in Regional Association for Asia [RII] is to bring the community together. I look forward to his excellent leadership and excellent contribution to the WMO Executive Council and other processes in which RAII participates.”