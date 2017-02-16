Dubai Air Quality Stations receive certification

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai Air Quality Stations receive certification

Air Quality Monitoring Stations of Dubai Municipality earns European certificate

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Air Quality Monitoring Stations Network of Dubai Municipality (DM) has received the prestigious European Standard Compliance certificate. Hussain Nasser Lootah, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, stressed that the municipality has been keen to enhance air quality database on an ongoing basis with reliable data from different sources.

“The municipality has been communicating and coordinating with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) of the United States to provide us with information on concentrations of different air pollutants found with the upper layers of the atmosphere, captured by Nasa’s satellites,” he said.

More from Environment

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
National Aeronautics and Space Administration
follow this tag on MGNNational Aeronautics and Space Administration
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEnvironment

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
National Aeronautics and Space Administration
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Environment

Dubai to beef up air pollution monitoring
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa