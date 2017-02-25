Dh36m automated irrigation network set up in capital
Abu Dhabi: An automated irrigation network is now being used for landscaping on Abu Dhabi island after the city municipality replaced its manual irrigation system.
The automated irrigation system, which was set up in three phases, cost Dh36 million, and it is expected to prevent wastage of water while helping to achieve operational efficiency, the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City said in a statement sent today on Saturday.
The Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system has been set up to control the efficient supply of water to green areas around the city. The new system can monitor and operate irrigation systems, and it helps cut operating costs. Maintenance costs are also expected to be reduced by 20 per cent, and the total amount of water required for irrigation will also be 15 per cent less.
The irrigation system also uses treated wastewater instead of fresh water, thus promoting water sustainability. In addition, the central control collects information from valves fixed to water tanks, and this data helps the municipality determine optimum operation and maintenance requirements.