China’s Li wins Zayed future energy top prize

Abu Dhabi: The winners of the ninth edition of the Zayed Future Energy Prize were honoured in Abu Dhabi on Monday by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for their roles in creating sustainable development projects.

Nine pioneers in renewable energy and sustainability across five categories became the latest awardees to join the prize’s growing international community of winners. The 2017 recipients of the prize span a wide range of industry expertise, from breakthrough photovoltaic manufacturing to government policy advisory. The Zayed Future Energy Prize has so far recognised 57 individuals and organisations since it was founded in 2008.

The nine winners were split into five categories: global high schools, non-profit organisation, small and medium enterprise, large corporation, and a lifetime achievement award. A prize fund of $1.5 million is awarded to the winners of the non-profit organisation and small and medium enterprise categories, and $500,000 is awarded to the global high schools and lifetime achievement category. No monetary prize is awarded for the large corporation category.

China’s Li Junfeng, the director general of the National Centre for Climate Change Strategy and International Cooperation, who helped draft the Chinese Renewable Energy Law won the lifetime achievement award.

Launched in 2008, the Zayed Future Energy Prize set out with the mandate of encouraging groups and individuals to come up with solutions to the world’s energy and sustainability challenges. More than 289 million people around the world have been positively impacted thanks to the winners of the Zayed Future Energy Prize.

“Today we celebrate the success of a vision by working on rationalising energy and water on a wider scale to include more people around the word,” said Shaikh Mohammad

“[The Zayed Future Energy Prize] will help offer more opportunities to boost levels of education, health, women empowerment, supporting children and the needy all around the world,” he added.

Shaikh Mohammad praised the winners who took part in the Zayed Future Energy Prize, and said that their work would help in meeting the challenges the world is facing.

Dr Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State, also commented positively on the prize, and said that it represented a positive model for innovation and sustainability

“The Zayed Future Energy Prize continues to honour the legacy of sustainability advocated by the UAE’s late founding father Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. With each awards ceremony, the UAE leadership accelerates the pursuit of innovation, reinforces the significance of sustainability at the top of the global agenda, and gives opportunities and far-reaching benefits to communities around the world.

“During the last nine years, the Zayed Future Energy Prize has been a demonstration of the UAE’s commitment to encouraging and rewarding innovation on a global scale. By recognising pioneers in the renewable energy and sustainability sectors, the prize has positively impacted the lives of more than 280 million people through its winners,” he added.

The Winners

Global High Schools

Asia

Green Bali School, Indonesia

The school developed a project to create a battery bank using recycled batteries from mobile phones, laptops, and other electronic devices. The school also developed a plan for a 10-kilowatt solar photovoltaic (PV) system. Both projects together will help the school reduce its carbon foot print and cut its energy costs.

What they said:

Mikel Gutierrez, student

“I felt very proud and excited when it was announced that our school had won the Zayed Future Energy Prize. By winning this award we will get more recognition for our work, and that will also allow us to create more awareness with a larger audience on what we are doing. It’s very important for young people to be involved and engaged in helping their environment.”

Africa

Starehe Girls Centre and School, Kenya

The school was awarded for their innovative project to build and install a 25-kilowatt solar energy system. By utilising solar power, the school will reduce its energy costs, and will also be using a clean and efficient form of energy. The saved costs are also going to be used to enrol 10 new female students.

What they said:

Judy Wangui, student:

“It makes us honoured and proud to be among the winners, we are the first school from Kenya to win this award so we are very happy. The Zayed Future Energy Prize gives us a good platform to create awareness on sustainable development, and through the prize funds we will be able to complete our project. As young people we are the next generation and the change will come through us.”

Americas

Unidad Educativa Sagrado Corazon 4, Bolivia

The school has undertaken two major projects, the first — to reduce its energy utility bills through the use of solar power, the school plans on using 100 solar PV panels to reach that goal. The second project is to replace the current water taps being used in the school’s town of San Juan, with more efficient and sustainable water taps.

What they said:

David Negrete, student

“It was a very nice surprise to win the Zayed Future Energy Prize. Winning this prize is a great recognition for the work we have done, and it will also act as a big motivation to carry on with what we are doing. We are very proud to be able to represent our country Bolivia, and this will make us come up with more sustainable ideas and solutions for the future.”

Europe

Belvedere College, Ireland

The school have developed an ambitious project to produce food in an urban environment in Dublin by using rainwater for an aquaponics system — a system that uses both aquaculture and hydroponics together. The project will see to the production of food in an environmentally clean and sound way.

Oceania

Huanville Highschool, Australia

Awarded for its ambitious goals of using renewable energy for the school’s energy needs, such as solar and wind power. The school is planning to increase its renewable energy use with the funding prize.

Non-profit Organisation

Practical Action, United Kingdom

The non-profit organisation has been helping poor communities around the world for the last 50 years. It currently has over 90 projects globally in developing countries, among its main projects is providing access to energy for poor communities through renewable technologies.

What they said:

Paul Smith Lomas, Chief Executive

“Winning the Zayed Future Energy Prize is a testament to all the work done by our organisation and our staff. I would encourage other non profit organisations to enter this prize because it is a great opportunity to showcase their ideas and work for sustainable projects, it is a very exciting initiative to be involved in and with the prize money we are going to be able to do a lot of good with it.

Small and Medium Enterprise

Sonnen, Germany

The German based company is mainly involved in building energy storage systems, among them is the smart storage system called ‘sonnenbatterie’. This smart system stores excess solar energy produced by residential PV systems and uses it afterwards when it is needed. In 2016, the company created sonnenCommunity, the world’s first online platform allowing households to share their excess energy with other homes.

What they said:

Christoph Ostermann, Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer

“I was very surprised and very happy when our company was among the winners of the Zayed Future Energy Prize. Sonnen does not yet have a foot print in this region, but I am absolutely confident that our technology can be used for this region. I believe that this prize will give us more exposure, our technology has already proven itself, the main priority now is to let people know that it exists.”

Large Corporation

General Electric (GE), USA

The company operates in several sectors including, oil and gas, aviation, power and water, health, and transportation, but most significantly GE is heavily involved in promoting renewable energy. The company is known for diverting revenue into the Ecomagination initiative, a programme that is trying to solve energy efficiency, water problems, and climate change.

What they said:

John G. Rice, vice-chairman of GE

“We are honoured to receive the Zayed Future Energy Prize, and thank the UAE and its leadership for this prestigious honour for GE. We are proud to receive an award that salutes the vision of the late Shaikh Zayed, a great leader who was committed to making the world a better place for our future generations. This award also reflects the passion and dedication of the UAE’s leadership to promote renewable energy and sustainable development. Winning the prize is a testament to our commitment to innovation and developing solutions that make things better for the environment, the economy and society.”

Lifetime Achievement

Li Junfeng, China

Currently serving as the director general of the National Centre for Climate Change Strategy and International Cooperation, Li has had a 30-year career in the energy field, and has helped draft several important policies for China — including the Renewable Energy Law that was passed in 2005. He has been a big supporter for moving towards renewable energy.