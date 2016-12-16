Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Asian schools devise innovative energy solutions

Three finalists hope to win $100,000 Zayed Future Energy Prize to implement their projects

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: A group of students who have undertaken projects to help their community gain greater access to energy are optimistic about receiving support from the UAE through the Zayed Future Energy Prize — Global High Schools. Two schools in Asia and one in Saudi Arabia are in contention for the $100,000 (Dh367,310) prize to be announced on January 16. Although the energy situation in Asia is little better than it is in Africa, there is a wide disparity between rural and urban energy provisions.

Green School Bali, Indonesia

A private international pre-kindergarten-to-high school institute focused on ecology and sustainability, Green School Bali is located near the town of Ubud.

Project: The school proposes the installation of a 10kW (kilowatt) solar PV (photovoltaic) system and a battery-bank from used batteries of mobile phones and notebooks with a capacity of 32 kWh (kilowatt hour). This will also help the local community around the school get access to energy.

This project would be the latest in a series of clean energy and sustainability initiatives undertaken by the institute. These include the ‘PV + battery + micro-grid’ system installed in 2011, a small hydropower plant that is currently being deployed at the school and several other smaller projects relevant to environmental sustainability.

Hankuk Academy of Foreign Studies, South Korea

The private high school caters to 1,100 students.

Project: Developing an effective and sustainable alternative to its present air-conditioning system, which consumes 1,375,804 kWh of electricity annually.

Towards this purpose, the school plans to invest the prize money in the installation of solar panels and precipitation-collection tanks on the roof to operate evaporative coolers to cool classrooms. To create a wind channelling system to circulate air on each floor, the school will also install Arduino-based window blinds.

British International School, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

An independent school offering a British-based education system in the capital city, it has catered to English-speaking boys and girls aged three to 18 since it opened in 1979.

Project: Installing PV solar panels to generate electricity, applying reflective film to the windows to reduce heat gain and installing a rainwater recapture system to water the garden, as well as low-flush toilets and efficient taps.

The aim is to reduce electricity consumption by 50 per cent and water usage by 30—40 per cent.

More from Environment

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEnvironment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Environment

Young activists share climate change insights
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party