Varsity students from UAE make a difference in Ugandan schools

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Varsity students from UAE make a difference in Ugandan schools

55,000 school students of 32 different schools to benefit from Reach Uganda project

  • The Reach Uganda team distributing teaching material in Wakiso district in central Uganda.Image Credit: Supplied
  • Eduardo Campillo, Angelina Micha Djaja, Clara Bicalho and David Kafambe, co-founders of Reach Uganda.Image Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Tens of thousands of schoolchildren in Central Uganda are set to benefit from an education programme launched by students from New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) with the initiative providing students and teachers with much-needed textbooks and training resources.

The project, Reach Uganda, got on its feet early last year after receiving $15,000 (Dh55,000) from NYU’s annual D-Prize competition and is targeting 32 schools in Wakiso district. The project’s main focus is on providing school students with mathematics textbooks to increase student interest in the subject. Sixteen schools were reached by the initiative with the other 16 schools to be provided with the textbooks by the end of 2016.

Clara Bicalho, one of the co-founders of Reach Uganda, said, “Our group decided to start this project when we visited two schools in Uganda, where we met with teachers, students, and local leaders who work in the public education sector. From our meetings, we learnt about the very high student-to-teacher ratio in the classrooms; in the 32 schools that we are targeting, the ratio is 72 students to 1 teacher in each classroom, and so there aren’t enough resources. And in many cases, there are not enough finances for these schools, so many of the students don’t get the textbooks they need.

“Through our project, we have offered both maths textbook supplies and training for the teachers on how they can employ creative tools in the classroom when they are teaching the students about the subject,” Bicalho added.

The main aim of the project, she explained, was to not only provide the students with the necessary math textbooks, but also to raise the interest levels in the subject, which in turn would help with student attendance and performance.

“Our main goal is to increase the classroom attendance and to have students more interested and positive towards maths. One of the common things we heard from the teachers was the negative attitude students had towards the subject which hindered the teachers’ ability to educate the students,” she said.

She pointed to the importance of engagement with students in a way that arouses and sustains interest in a subject. “Research has shown that engaging students in creative ways within the classroom can really go a long way in how they feel and behave towards a subject and how they eventually perform. That is why we have also trained teachers by holding workshops that developed creative tools for them to use in the classrooms. The workshops also developed a manual that they could use in the future as a reference guide,” Bicalho said.

The project has been a major success so far, with half of the 32 schools being reached, she said.

“More than 1,300 books to 16 schools have been distributed and more were to by the end of December 2016. More than 55,000 school students are being reached by the programme.”

Post-distribution of books, the programme’s success and impact will be evaluated. “Hopefully with the positive results, we will be able to gather support to expand this project. That’s the next step,” she added.

Eduardo Campillo, one of the co-founders behind the project, said that a direct success of the project was down to listening and partnering with the local community.

“There are many development initiatives that often fail because they use a top-down rather than a bottom-up approach which does not take into account a lot of the realities being faced by the community. That is why we put an emphasis on getting feedback from the teachers, to understand what they needed, and to encourage them to give us negative or positive feedback so that we could make the project better,” he said.

Campillo added that he was happy to make a positive impact for young schoolchildren.

“It is important to get involved as young people. In university, we learn about theories but at the end of the day, we need to get out and see how these theories can be applied. Theories by themselves don’t help anyone until they can be used in a positive way,” he said.

More from Education

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEducation

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Education

DBWC launches partnership with United Nations

News Gallery

In Pictures: No Pants day on the subway

News Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car