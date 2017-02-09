Mobile
UAE University discusses cooperation with US

Director of UAEU participates in annual conference in Washington

Gulf News
 

Washington: Dr Mohammad Al Bili, Director of UAE University (UAEU), held several meetings with leading academic figures in Washington during his visit to attend the 2017 Council of Higher Education Accreditation, an annual conference to enhance academic cooperation with various higher education institutions.

Al Bili met with the president of the American Council on Education, where they discussed the further development of institutional leaders and university programmes. He also participated in the ACE Fellows Programme, which helps ensure that higher education leadership gains practical and decision-making skills to take on real-world challenges.

