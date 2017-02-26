Stories behind physics breakthroughs revealed

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Stories behind physics breakthroughs revealed

Nobel Museum expert shares insights about discoveries and inventors

Image Credit:
Olof Somell, assistant curator of Nobel Museum, shares stories behind physics breakthroughs during workshop in Dubai Creek Park on SundayPHOTO: Faisal Masudi
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Lesser-known stories behind some of the world’s top scientific discoveries and inventors were shared during a Nobel Museum presentation in Dubai on Sunday.

Albert Einstein, for example, conceived the idea of his famous theory of relativity while working as a young Swiss patent office assistant — not as an “eccentric, weird-haired” elderly scientist, as commonly perceived.

In fact, Einstein didn’t win a Nobel Prize for his work on the special relativity theory — which some members of the prize committee reportedly didn’t even understand or agree with — but for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect, in 1921.

These and other insights came during Sunday’s presentation by Olof Somell, assistant curator at the Nobel Museum in Sweden, who discussed some Nobel Prize-awarded breakthroughs in physics.

The event, titled “A Century of Nobel Physics: Science Changing the World”, was organised by the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation at the Children’s City in Dubai Creek Park.

Somell said people’s image of Einstein has shaped our perception of scientists. “You’re supposed to be eccentric; you’re supposed to have weird hair; you’re supposed to be working alone in your office and doing your very, very complicated theories. This is the general image of Einstein. Fortunately, very little of this general idea of Einstein fits with reality,” he added.

The presentation was attended by dozens of school students in a packed hall at the venue.

Somell also described how the world’s first trans-Atlantic wireless communication, in 1901, was carried out at night to avoid radiation interference from the sun. What is also interesting is that the communication was done using pre-existing technology.

“Everything was already there, but he [Italian engineer Guglielmo Marconi] did it; he made it actually work. And he received the Nobel Prize in 1909 … He is the one who put everything together — the theories and the devices — and made something usable.”

Somell went on to describe how Charles Kao, known as the “father of fibre optics”, was turned down by a major company is his quest for support for his research, with sceptics insisting glass could not be made clear enough to transmit long-distance communication.

By the time Kao won the Nobel Prize in 2009, tens of thousands of kilometres of conventional undersea cables had been replaced by fibre optics for broadband communications.

More from Education

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEducation

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Education

Now, students can ask for rainy days off

News Gallery

Rain hits several parts of UAE

News Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat