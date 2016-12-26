Space centre section opens at Dubai Mall

Dubai: The Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has opened its section within KidZania in Dubai Mall to educate students about space and technology through interactive platforms.

The MBRSC section is located on the second level of the Dubai Mall in KidZania which is a children’s edutainment centre. Children will be able to design and launch their very own observation satellite and also be able to control the satellite as it orbits the Earth. KidZania representatives will guide the children through the process. The objective of the mission is to inspire and engage students in engineering and mathematics at an early age.

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, director-general at MBRSC, said: “Today’s children are very receptive to interactive education and in partnering with KidZania we have found an excellent platform to reach out to children and teach them about space science and technology. Through this project we are investing in the future development of the UAE’s space sector.”

Maitha Al Dossary, Chief Executive Officer of Emaar Entertainment, said, “This complements the focus of our nation in promoting a culture of scientific thinking and innovation, led by the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The activities undertaken by MBRSC add to the civic pride of every UAE resident, and initiatives such as the Emirates Mars Mission instil curiosity in young minds.”