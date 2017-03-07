Session to discuss Mohammad’s latest book on Friday

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Session to discuss Mohammad’s latest book on Friday

‘Reflections on Happiness and Positivity’ will be discussed in free session at Emirates Literature Festival

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A new session has been added to the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to discuss the latest book ‘Reflections on Happiness and Positivity’ by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Released during the ninth Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, the book and its themes will be discussed in a session as part of the Festival’s Happiness focus at 4.30pm on Friday.

The session is open to everyone and is free, said organisers on Tuesday.

Uhoud Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness, will lead the session and will be joined by Dr Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Assistant Professor at the UAE University, Kuwaiti author Mohammad Al Nughaimish and media personality Fahd Haikal.

Isobel Abulhoul, CEO and Trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation and Director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, said: “What could be more fitting in the UAE Month of Reading than HH Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s latest book ‘Reflections on Positivity and Happiness’ being published. It is no surprise that the first edition is already sold out, and is being reprinted.

“As the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature has both Happiness and Tolerance strands woven into the fabric of this year’s programme, we are delighted to announce that the English version of Shaikh Mohammad’s book will be launched at the festival this Friday and that the UAE Minister of Happiness, Uhoud Al Roumi will be one of the esteemed panellists who will be discussing the book and its themes,” said Abulhoul.

The book elaborates on Shaikh Mohammad’s philosophy of positivity in 24 chapters of advice, written to be accessible to children and adults alike. It also sets a challenge to the Arab world — to take on a new, optimistic perspective in finding solutions to regional and global problems.

Those wanting to attend can register for a seat in advance at http://tickets.emirateslitfest.com/p-1854-reflections-on-positivity-and-happiness.aspx

The festival continues until March 11.

More from Education

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGNEmirates Airline
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEducation

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Education

Indian board exam season begins

News Gallery

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

News Videos

PlayEmirates Literature Festival 2017
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE