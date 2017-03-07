Session to discuss Mohammad’s latest book on Friday

Dubai: A new session has been added to the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to discuss the latest book ‘Reflections on Happiness and Positivity’ by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Released during the ninth Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, the book and its themes will be discussed in a session as part of the Festival’s Happiness focus at 4.30pm on Friday.

The session is open to everyone and is free, said organisers on Tuesday.

Uhoud Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness, will lead the session and will be joined by Dr Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Assistant Professor at the UAE University, Kuwaiti author Mohammad Al Nughaimish and media personality Fahd Haikal.

Isobel Abulhoul, CEO and Trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation and Director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, said: “What could be more fitting in the UAE Month of Reading than HH Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s latest book ‘Reflections on Positivity and Happiness’ being published. It is no surprise that the first edition is already sold out, and is being reprinted.

“As the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature has both Happiness and Tolerance strands woven into the fabric of this year’s programme, we are delighted to announce that the English version of Shaikh Mohammad’s book will be launched at the festival this Friday and that the UAE Minister of Happiness, Uhoud Al Roumi will be one of the esteemed panellists who will be discussing the book and its themes,” said Abulhoul.

The book elaborates on Shaikh Mohammad’s philosophy of positivity in 24 chapters of advice, written to be accessible to children and adults alike. It also sets a challenge to the Arab world — to take on a new, optimistic perspective in finding solutions to regional and global problems.

Those wanting to attend can register for a seat in advance at http://tickets.emirateslitfest.com/p-1854-reflections-on-positivity-and-happiness.aspx

The festival continues until March 11.