Project Space Forum to lift off in Dubai on January 24

Renowned space scientists and experts to speak at two-day event at Dubai World Trade Centre

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) is launching the first edition of the Project Space Forum from January 24 to 25 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event aims to create a platform for youth interested in science, exploration and innovation in the UAE. Attendees stand to benefit from the knowledge and experiences of renowned space scientists and experts.

The event will be held under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. Shaikh Hamdan is also the chairman of MBRSC.

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, director-general of MBRSC, said: “The space sector is of strategic importance in terms of shaping the future of science and technology in the UAE and building a knowledge-based, competitive and innovation-focused strong economy.”

The event will begin with a panel discussion on the Knowledge Transfer Concept, led by the MBRSC team.

Also on the first day, Dr Mohammad Al Ahbabi, director-general of the UAE Space Agency, will be shedding light on the space sector in the UAE, as well as the strategy put in place to build the capacities of the future generations of Emirati scientists and experts.

Among those speaking at the Project Space Forum is Abby Harrison, who is widely known as Astronaut Abby and is aspiring to become a member of the first human crew to land on Mars.

Among other space personalities speaking at the event is Dr Carolyn Porco, planetary scientist and head of Cassini Imaging Team. She is widely regarded as one of the most influential scientists of the 21st Century, and has been named one of Time Magazine’s ‘25 Most Influential People in Space’.

