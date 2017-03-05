Princess Haya visits Ajman school
Dubai: Princess Haya Bint Al Hussain, wife of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday visited an INDEMAJ Learning and Resource Center (LRC) in Al Musherif Model School for Boys in Ajman.
Princess Haya, who is Chairperson of INDEMAJ’s Board of Trustees, interacted with students in the Learning and Resource Center.
The LRC enables students to learn independently as well as collaboratively with their peers through the use of technologies and resources.
The layout of the LRC is based on a corner system which empowers teachers to facilitate student centered learning instead of teacher led learning, the norm in regular classrooms.
The availability of technology and learning resources helps students develop critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and communication.