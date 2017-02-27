Now, Dubai students can request rainy days off

Dubai: Now, Dubai students can have a say on whether classes should be suspended or not when the wet weather strikes.
How? Just log on to a survey site and make your sentiments known.
A day after the country witnessed light-to-heavy showers on Sunday, which unleashed a torrent of road snarls due to slippery asphalt roads, Dubai’s education regulator Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) invited students to “pre-register” their rainy-day off requests.
The authority has taken it a mile farther: In a tongue-and-cheek response to students’ requests, the authority on Monday tweeted the link of a survey — with pretty fun, some downright hilarious, options.
As of 2016, there are 173 private schools in Dubai with a total of 265,299 students.
#Dubai students: Now, you don’t have to ask for the day off every time it rains: pre-register your request here. https://t.co/oQdV1IJOUB— KHDA (@KHDA) February 27, 2017
The authority asked students to fill up an online form to pre-register their request — "so that next time we spot a drop or two, we'll have you covered!"
For example, in trying to know the survey respondent's age, the first question ("How old are you?") have the following options:
- I look cute with my front teeth missing
- I know the words of all of Justin Bieber’s songs by heart
- My hair is everything
- I'm old enough to drive a car – no, really!
The second question is pretty straightforward: "Do you want the day off school in case of rain?" has a plan yes-and-no options.
But those who answered yes could trip over the next options ("If you answered yes, why do you want the day off school?)
- I’m made of sugar
- Are you, like, seriously asking this question?
- I believe rain imperils my safety and that of my fellow students
The next question is an open-ended one, answerable by those who wish to rant with a full-length tome: "So if you actually had the day off school, what would you do?"
The fifth question was phrased as if it's the last. But it's not: "And lastly, do you secretly like KHDA in that ‘I don’t want to talk to them where everyone can see me, but they're not that bad really’ kind of way?" The options are: "Whatever" or "Yeah, but keep it between us, ok."
There's a serious bit, too, in which the respondent is asked for his or her email: "Would you like us to email you next time it rains, or maybe just to say hi? Let us know your email address here:"
Finally, students are asked to write about anything else under the sun ("Anything else you want to share with us? No bad language please, it makes our ears burn.)
It then thanks the respondents for registering their wish to take the day off school in anticipation of the next time it rains.
But for the response to be counted, don't forget to hit the "done" button.