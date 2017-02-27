Now, Dubai students can request rainy days off

Dubai: Now, Dubai students can have a say on whether classes should be suspended or not when the wet weather strikes.

How? Just log on to a survey site and make your sentiments known.

A day after the country witnessed light-to-heavy showers on Sunday, which unleashed a torrent of road snarls due to slippery asphalt roads, Dubai’s education regulator Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) invited students to “pre-register” their rainy-day off requests.

The authority has taken it a mile farther: In a tongue-and-cheek response to students’ requests, the authority on Monday tweeted the link of a survey — with pretty fun, some downright hilarious, options.

As of 2016, there are 173 private schools in Dubai with a total of 265,299 students.

#Dubai students: Now, you don’t have to ask for the day off every time it rains: pre-register your request here. https://t.co/oQdV1IJOUB— KHDA (@KHDA) February 27, 2017

The authority asked students to fill up an online form to pre-register their request — "so that next time we spot a drop or two, we'll have you covered!"

For example, in trying to know the survey respondent's age, the first question ("How old are you?") have the following options:

I look cute with my front teeth missing

I know the words of all of Justin Bieber’s songs by heart

My hair is everything

I'm old enough to drive a car – no, really!

The second question is pretty straightforward: "Do you want the day off school in case of rain?" has a plan yes-and-no options.

But those who answered yes could trip over the next options ("If you answered yes, why do you want the day off school?)