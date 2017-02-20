New university established in Abu Dhabi

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

New university established in Abu Dhabi

Petroleum and Masdar Institutes, Khalifa University will be replaced by new university

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: A new university called Khalifa University for Science and Technology has been established in Abu Dhabi, combining Petroleum Institute, Masdar Institute of Science and Technology, and Khalifa University of Science, Technology and Research.

The establishment comes in line with a law issued by the President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

In October last year, the Abu Dhabi Executive Council approved a proposal to merge Khalifa University of Science, Technology and Research, Masdar Institute of Science and Technology and the Petroleum Institute under the umbrella of one university.

It okayed the commencement plans and operational framework of the new university, and issued directives to forward the law on establishing it.

The objective behind the merger is to make the university one of the best in the world, utilise the infrastructure and build on achievements accomplished by all three universities.

The merger will help take the university’s operational capabilities into a higher gear, ensuring the ideal utilisation of available resources, the council said.

The new university will preserve current research achievements in order to maintain local and global reputation and preserve the strengths of the universities and build on their capabilities, enhancing academic and research activities in various specialisations. The new university will also preserve current research achievements in order to maintain local and global reputation.

The new university will be a corporate body with full legal capacity that enjoys financial and administrative independence to carry out its activities and will be affiliated to the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. As per the law, all rights, obligations, assets and funds belonging to the aforementioned replaced universities and institutes will be transferred to the new university.

The academic and administrative staff and professionals in all these universities and institutes will also be transferred to the new university.

According to the law, the university will support the development and conduct scientific research to achieve academic excellence locally, regionally and globally. It will also help provide the UAE society with qualified cadres and create a link between academic institutes and community organisation for mutual benefit in the field.

It will encourage and support scientific research activities, and knowledge and modern technology transfer programmes. Other responsibilities include preparing and training human resources to be scientifically qualified in various aspects of science and knowledge by organising sophisticated training and educational programmes, and encouraging innovation.

More from Education

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Masdar
follow this tag on MGNMasdar

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEducation

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Masdar
follow this tag on MGN
khalifa bin zayed

Also In Education

10 teachers on $1m Dubai prize shortlist

News Gallery

Pictures: Famine strikes South Sudan

News Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore