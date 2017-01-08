Emirati, Indian university discuss cooperation
SHARJAH: Dr. Hamid Al Naimi, Director of the University of Sharjah (UoS) has discussed with Brigadier Syed Ahmad Ali (Retd.), Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in India, and his accompanying delegation, ways of cooperation between the two universities in the field of research and studies of common interest, and exchange of faculty and students in disciplines offered by both universities.
The delegation also met with Dr. Salah Taher Al Haj, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs at UoS, and Professor Esam Agamy, Dean of Quality Assurance, Institutional Effectiveness and Accreditation in UoS, to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two universities.