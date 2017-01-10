A billion people interact with #Bil_Arabi
Dubai: The Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation (MBRF) revealed that one billion people around the world interacted with the hashtag #Bil_Arabi across all social media platforms.
The public’s interaction with the fourth instalment of the Bil Arabi initiative — recorded on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat — exceeded all expectations, the foundation said, adding that the initiative has additionally garnered support from several government and private companies in the UAE and abroad.
Jamal Bin Huwaireb, managing director of MBRF, said the unprecedented interaction that the initiative has witnessed reaffirms that Arabic speakers hold their language in high regard. The fact that many government and private entities from the UAE and abroad threw their support behind Bil Arabi, Bin Huwaireb added, served to spread and promote the initiative which the foundation expects to grow further each passing year.