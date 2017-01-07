375,000 Abu Dhabi students head back to school on Sunday

Abu Dhabi: More than 375,000 public and private school students will start Term 2 on Sunday after a three-week mid-break, announced the Abu Dhabi Education Council (Adec).

Adec will also announce the results of the secondary school exams on Tuesday.

Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, director-general of Adec, stressed the council’s keenness on students’ attendance in schools on the first day of the second term and the commitment to provide all necessary scholastic requirements.

He praised the role played by the administrative and teaching staff, especially their preparations to receive students and efforts in preparing well-qualified students capable of continuing the progress of education and serving the community.

Al Nuaimi added that teachers have completed the professional development programme for the second term, which aims to provide them with new teaching methods according to the best practices.

He also commended the pivotal role played by parents to support the educational progress and preparing their children for the second term.

Mohammad Salem Al Daheri, executive director of School Operations Council, congratulated all students and teaching and administrative staff on the occasion of resuming school, wishing them a happy and fruitful term.

He added that the results of high school exams will be announced on Tuesday and parents can check their children’s results through the students’ portal eSIS.