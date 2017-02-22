10 teachers from six continents on $1m Dubai prize shortlist

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

10 teachers from six continents on $1m Dubai prize shortlist

Winner will be awarded on March 19 in Dubai; Prince Harry of Wales pays tribute to the work of teachers

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The ten finalists for the $1-million Global Teacher Prize were revealed on Wednesday, with the winner to be awarded on March 19 in Dubai.

Established by the Varkey Foundation, the prize is awarded under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The finalists are listed on www.globalteacherprize.org. In a video message, Prince Harry of Wales paid tribute to the work of teachers around the world on the occasion of the announcement of the finalists.

Last year, Palestinian teacher Hanan Al Hroub won the prize for her adaptation of using playtime in the classroom as a way of reaching out and educating children in strife-torn communities.

This year, two UAE-based teachers were included in the top 50 shortlisted candidates. However, there are no UAE-based teachers among the ten finalists. The prize committee will look for evidence that applicants meet certain criteria, such as achieving student learning outcomes in the classroom and achievements in the wider community that provide models of excellence for the teaching profession, among others.

Now in its third year, the award is the largest prize of its kind.

In his video message, Prince Harry said: “In addition to reading, writing and arithmetic, the very best teachers go beyond the pages of textbooks to teach young people about determination, aspiration, resilience and compassion. We will all face setbacks and challenges in our lives and our teachers play a vital role in preparing us for these ups and downs.”

The top ten have been narrowed down from 20,000 nominations and applications from 179 countries. The winner will be announced at the Global Education and Skills Forum in Dubai on March 19.

Sunny Varkey, founder of the Varkey Foundation, said: “I want to congratulate all of the top ten finalists from such a huge number of talented and dedicated teachers. I hope their stories will inspire those looking to enter the teaching profession and also shine a powerful spotlight on the incredible work teachers do all over the world every day.”

The winner will be paid the prize money in equal instalments over ten years. A condition of winning the prize is that the winner remains as a classroom teacher for at least five years.

 

Box

 

The 10 finalists for Global Teacher Prize 2017

Salima Begum, head teacher at Elementary College for Women, Gilgit, Pakistan.

David Calle, from Madrid, Spain, the founder and creator of the Unicoos educational website.

Wemerson da Silva Nogueira, a science teacher at the Escola Antônio dos Santos Neves in Boa Esperança, Brazil.

Marie-Christine Ghanbari Jahromi, a physical education, maths and German teacher at Gesamtschule Gescher school, Gescher, Germany.

Tracy-Ann Hall, an automotive technology teacher at Jonathan Grant High School in Spanish Town, Jamaica.

Maggie MacDonnell, a teacher at Ikusik School, Kativik School Board, Canadian Arctic.

Ken Silburn, a science teacher at Casula High School, south-west Sydney, Australia.

Yang Boya, a psychology teacher at The Affiliated Middle School of Kunming Teachers College, Yunnan province, China.

Michael Wamaya, a dance teacher from Mathare, Nairobi, Kenya.

Raymond Chambers, a computer science teacher from Brooke Weston Academy in Corby, Northamptonshire, United Kingdom.

More from Education

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Brazil
follow this tag on MGNBrazil
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEEducation

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Brazil
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Education

Mohammad sets up Khalifa University’s board

News Gallery

One week: French artist entombed in rock

News Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband