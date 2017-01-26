TRA warns of fake WiFi networks in UAE

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

TRA warns of fake WiFi networks in UAE

Regulatory authority says hackers prowl in malls and hotels with ‘free’ WiFi networks

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Smart mobile phone users must be careful while connecting to “free” WiFi network at hotels and malls, as hackers can access the devices by making fake WiFi points, Telecommunications Regularity Authority (TRA) warned on Thursday.

An official from the TRA told Gulf News that there are fake open WiFi networks in the city created by hackers to hack data and harm users.

Gaith Al Mazeina, manager of Business Affairs aeCERT at TRA, said that those hackers create fake WiFi with names similar to open WiFi points in the hotels and malls to con the user to log in and hack his device.

“The hackers make the fake WiFi using hotels’ names, for example, by adding a number to the original name and when the user logs in to the network, they can get access and steal the data and control the device. People must be careful when they connect their devices to open WiFi and make sure it contains a username and password,” Al Mazeina told Gulf News.

He claimed that the hackers use the fake WiFi to destroy devices, espionage and blackmail the users. He said that they upload viruses to the device to steal emails, banking accounts and pictures.

Some hackers use ‘ransom ware’ virus to make encryption to the device or the phone and then ask for money before sending the encryption key to the user to recover his device.

“If the user have one per cent suspicion in the open WiFi in the city, then it’s better not to log into it. If you are in a hotel and finds many open WiFi networks, then you must ask the hotel for the original WiFi username. People must protect their personal data and emails with strong passwords,” Al Mazeina said.

More from Crime

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECrime

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Crime

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services