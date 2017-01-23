Shepherd arrested for distributing heroin in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: An Asian shepherd has been arrested for possessing and distributing heroin to Asian drug addicts in Abu Dhabi.
Forty-five heroin capsules were in his possession when the suspect was arrested.
The suspect claimed to have received directives from drug dealers outside the country to bury the drugs, inform clients how to collect them and wire the money to the drug dealers.
Lieutenant Colonel Taher Al Daheri, Head of Anti-Narcotics in the Criminal Investigation Department at Abu Dhabi Police, said that special teams were assigned to monitor the suspect after they received information that he was distributing heroin capsules.
The suspect admitted to distributing the drugs and guided investigation teams to the location where he buried the drugs.
The drugs found in the suspect’s possession along with the buried drugs were seized, and the suspect was taken into custody for investigation.