Shepherd arrested for distributing heroin in Abu Dhabi

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Shepherd arrested for distributing heroin in Abu Dhabi

45 heroin capsules recovered

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: An Asian shepherd has been arrested for possessing and distributing heroin to Asian drug addicts in Abu Dhabi.

Forty-five heroin capsules were in his possession when the suspect was arrested.

The suspect claimed to have received directives from drug dealers outside the country to bury the drugs, inform clients how to collect them and wire the money to the drug dealers.

Lieutenant Colonel Taher Al Daheri, Head of Anti-Narcotics in the Criminal Investigation Department at Abu Dhabi Police, said that special teams were assigned to monitor the suspect after they received information that he was distributing heroin capsules.

The suspect admitted to distributing the drugs and guided investigation teams to the location where he buried the drugs.

The drugs found in the suspect’s possession along with the buried drugs were seized, and the suspect was taken into custody for investigation.

More from Crime

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECrime

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Crime

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs