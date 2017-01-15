Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

The exterior of the prison in Sharjah.

Sharjah: The first phase of a new Dh400 million central jail was opened in Sharjah on Sunday. The Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments has been equipped with modern technology to keep officers, inmates and public safe, officials said.

The jail, located in Sharjah’s Al Ramtha area, will be able to house 3,000 inmates when it is fully operational. The 17,000 square metre prison will have separate facilities for men and women inmates, housing for employees, a control room and the visitors’ areas.

The control room at the facility is the first of its kind in the region and is equipped with “analytical” cameras in addition to surveillance cameras. All gates and locks are centrally operated from the control room.

The men’s jail has three floors, ground and two floors, and has two wings with 16 cells and 20 beds, a food court, prayer room, rest room, library and a workshop.

The new prison has been built in the same area as of the old jail, which was built in 1981 and could house a maximum of 2,000 prisoners. With the completion of the first phase of the project, the facility can hold 1,000 more inmates.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Colonel Khalifa Al Merri, director of Sharjah Punitive Establishments Department, and a number of police senior officers.

Colonel Al Merri said: “We have a five-year plan for a well-equipped central jail. We are working hard to help inmates return to a normal and clean life.” Around 250 inmates were moved to the new detention facility on Sunday and the rest are expected to be shifted later this week.

Colonel Al Merri said His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, had ordered the police to expand the old punitive and rehabilitation centre and equip it with facilities that meet international standards.

Brigadier Saif Mohammad Al Ziri Al Shamsi, commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police, thanked the Ruler for his continuous support to upgrade the security system in the emirate. He said Dr Shaikh Sultan had ordered to complete the construction work as soon as possible and move inmates to the new facility.

He said the police are preparing a list of inmates with good conduct, regardless of their jail term, to help them get early release and send them back to their families. He said work on constructing a building for women inmates will start soon.

Col Al Merri said their priority was to ensure a healthy environment and have rehabilitation programmes to prevent inmates from returning to a life of crime. “We are keen to provide inmates with moral and financial support, and religious and health education, to prevent them from returning to crime. The UAE is also keen to provide inmates with post-release rehabilitation with society and their families by providing them with work opportunities.”

“The jail administration will also allow conjugal visits for married inmates and the project will be implemented soon. “It is important in our culture to preserve family bonds and values. When an inmate is allowed to go home to spend a few hours with his wife and children, imagine how that will help strengthen his ties with his family,” Col Al Merri said.

He said that cells have been designed to keep the inmates safe from hurting themselves or others.

The security camera are linked to Sharjah Police Operation Room as part of Sharjah Safe City project.