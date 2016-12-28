Sharjah murder suspect arrested

Sharjah: Sharjah police have arrested a man believed to have been involved in the death of another man whose body was found inside a shop in Sharjah's Maysoon area.

The body of the 52-year-old Indian man, who bore several stab wounds, was found inside his grocery shop on Tuesday morning.

Police believe he was killed over a financial dispute with the suspect and that their discussion became heated, leading to a violent confrontation in which the suspect attacked his victim.

Sharjah Police managed to identify and track the suspect in less than 12 hours and took him into custody after the body was found on Tuesday morning when passers-by alerted the police at 8am.

A police patrol, paramedics and a team from CID moved to the scene of the incident and they tried to save the life of the victim.

The body was transferred to Al Kuwaiti Hospital and later to the forensic laboratory. Police have launched an investigation into the death.

The case has been referred to the Sharjah Public Prosecution.

Colonel Mohammad Rashid Bayat, Director of Sharjah Police operations, praised police team efforts, which led to the swift arrest of the killer.