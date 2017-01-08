Mobile
Sharjah forensic lab solved 11,253 cases in 2016

Forensic laboratory tested 56,469 samples to detect chemicals, toxic materials, finger prints, weapons, fire incidents and forgery

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: The Sharjah Police Forensic Laboratory helped solve 11,253 cases in 2016, compared to 11,037 in 2015, according to report released by the laboratory on Sunday.

Colonel Dr Abdul Qader Al Ameri, Director-General of the Sharjah Police Forensic Laboratory, said the number of cases in 2016 increased by 216 cases.

In 2016, the laboratory tested 56,469 samples to detect chemicals, toxic materials, finger prints, fire incidents, weapons and forgery.

Col. Al Ameri said the laboratory handed over the reports to the police, public prosecution and courts for decisions.

The laboratory also carries out a number of awareness campaigns to protect the public from crimes, accidents and dangers of pesticide.

Col. Al Ameri said the forensics department at Sharjah Police has been expanded, and introduced advanced technology including devices for checking documents, gene scanner, and scanning electron microscope, an advanced device for detecting inorganic compounds, to achieve accurate results and solve cases.

Sharjah
