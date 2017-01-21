Saudi crash victims were Emiratis
Dubai: The five persons who died in a road accident in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday were Emiratis, official sources said. An earlier report wrongly identified the victims as Omani nationals.
All victims were from the same family and included a couple and their three sons. The family was returning home after performing Umrah.
The accident happened on Al Higra Road, Madinah and three persons were injured. Thousands of Gulf nationals perform Umrah every year and many travel by road.