Report stunt driving, urge Dubai Police

Move follows after a video of stunt driving in Dubai went viral on social media

Image Credit: Video Grab
 

Dubai: Dubai Police urged people to report stunt drivers. The move follows after a video of stunt driving in Dubai went viral on social media.  Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, General Director of Smart Services at Dubai Police, said the public can record any offences or stunt driving and send it through 'We All Police App'.

“People can use the App to record reckless drivers. The App is an important way to cut violations and reckless drivers who harm  others on the road,” Brigadier Al Razooqi said.

Dubai Police said that 13,701 traffic reports were received via the program last year.

Meanwhile, Dubai Police is hunting for a young man who drove his quad-bike on two wheels in City Walk and posted a video of his performance.

The new video came to light just couple of days after police arrested a 17-year-old Emirati who was performing ‘doughnuts’ stunt near shops and restaurants in City Walk.

The young driver was referred to Juveniles Prosecution after charging him with endangering people’s lives, damaging public property and escaping.

Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant to the Dubai Police Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said that they are monitoring such violations.

“Nobody can avoid punishment for such reckless behaviour in Dubai, the city has cameras and the public cooperate with police when they see such behaviour,” Maj General Al Mansouri said.

Dubai Police said they recently seized similar quad bikes, when a driver drove it on two wheels. He will have to pay Dh100, 000 to recover the quad bike.

How to use 'We All Police App'

Log on to the homepage of Dubai Police Smart Applications, clicking on “We Are All Police” icon and register. User can then take pictures and videos of violation and send to the police.

Dubai
