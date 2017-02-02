Mobile
Man peddling growth hormone at fitness centres arrested in Dubai

315 boxes of Somatropin, a form of human growth hormone, seized

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Police arrested an Asian man for peddling Somatropin, a form of human growth hormone used to build bones and muscles, in fitness centres.

Major General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant to the Dubai Police Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said the suspect used to approach fitness centres posing as a representative of a Middle East company specialised in such drugs.

“Somatropin contains illegal narcotic substances,” Maj Gen Al Mansouri said.

Dubai Police said that the suspect was also using social media to promote muscle hormone injections.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dubai Police set a trap for the suspect. They sent a decoy buyer to him and arrested him in Bur Dubai when he was making the trade.

He was caught with 315 boxes of the muscle hormone. He claimed that he brought the drugs from the UK.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Salem Khalifa Al Rumaithi, Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dubai Police, said that the drugs are dangerous if used without a prescription.

“The drug must be stored in a special storage unit and not like the way he stored it inside his house. It contains illegal substances and the dosage can harm users,” Brig Al Rumaithi said.

He urged the public to get their drugs and cosmetics from official channels and pharmacies not from individuals.

Dubai
United Kingdom
filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECrime

Dubai
United Kingdom
