Man arrested with 116kg of Captagon pills

Suspect was caught inside cafe of a Dubai hotel

Image Credit:
Picture supplied by dubai police
Gulf News
 

Dubai: As much as 116kg of Captagon pills was seized from a visitor by Dubai Police recently — the biggest haul of banned narcotic drugs so far this year.

Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Criminal Investigation, said the police had received reports from sources on the criminal activity of a 31-year-old visitor from a Gulf country. The suspect, identified as Y.H.A, was selling and promoting drugs.

“He was staying in different hotels in Dubai and was very careful but we arrested him red-handed,” Maj-Gen Al Mansouri said.

After investigating and tracking his movement, the police arrested the suspect when he was at a café in a Dubai hotel on February 1.

“We found some illegal painkillers in his pockets. When we searched his car and hotel room, we found three big bags containing 727,504 Captagon pills weighing 116kg. It was one of the biggest drug operation so far this year,” Maj-Gen Al Mansouri added.

A blood test showed that he was under the influence of Captagon too. “He was shocked when we arrested him and didn’t know that we have full details of his activity.”

Brigadier Eid Mohammad Thani Hareb, Director of the Anti-Narcotic Department, asked the public to help Dubai Police in their battle against drugs.

He said: “These criminals don’t care about the society and we want all residents and citizens to help us in cracking down on the drug dealers.”

Brigadier Hareb said the suspect was referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution for durther legal actions after charging him with smuggling, possessing and promoting drugs.

Captagon is the brand name for a synthetic stimulant called fenethylline that was invented in the early 1960s. It was later banned worldwide but is popular among some people who use it recreationally to stay awake or as a weight-loss aid. It can cause death.

Dubai
