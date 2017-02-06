Gang arrested for stealing Dh200,000

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Gang arrested for stealing Dh200,000

Suspects stole the money and cheques amounting to Dh3 million from a company in Abu Dhabi

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Three Asians were arrested for stealing Dh200,000 from a safe in a company in Al Mina district in Abu Dhabi.

The suspects broke into the company’s offices and stole the safe, which contained around Dh200,000 in cash and cheques worth around Dh3 million.

They later dumped the safe in Khalifa City, and headed to Mussaffah Industrial area, where two of the suspects work for a private company, and the third was unemployed.

Colonel Ahmad Saif Bin Zaitounah Al Muhairi, director general of Capital Police Directorate in Abu Dhabi Police said the investigation team managed to track and arrest the suspects and recover the stolen cash from them. The vehicle used in the crime was also impounded by the investigation teams.

Lieutenant Colonel Saeed Bin Al Dhaheri, director of City Police Station in Abu Dhabi urged company owners to take the necessary safety and security measures in their companies

More from Crime

tags from this story

Khalifa City
follow this tag on MGNKhalifa City
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
National Bank of Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNNational Bank of Abu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECrime

tags

Khalifa City
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
National Bank of Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Crime

Police arrest two dealing in fake goods
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared