Dubai Police rescue special needs boy locked in bathroom

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai Police rescue special needs boy locked in bathroom

8,000 special needs people connected to police’s operations room

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Police have helped a special needs boy who locked himself inside a bathroom reportedly due to his emotional situation, police said.

Brigadier Kamil Butti Al Suwaidi, director-general of the Department of Operation Affairs, said they received a “strange” call recently from a person trying to speak but they couldn’t understand him, “We guessed he is a little boy but we couldn’t understand what he was saying as he wasn’t clear and then he ended the call,” Brigadier Al Suwaidi said.

The policeman, who received the call, tried to ascertain the situation when the boy ended the phone call and later located his place and the name under which the phone number was registered.

When the police called the house, the boy’s elder brother told them that the boy had locked himself inside the bathroom and refused to open it despite his family kept speaking to him.

Brigadier Al Suwaidi said: “The brother told us that his sibling was facing some mental and physical disability and he was having a bad emotional situation when he locked himself inside the bathroom.”

The policeman called the boy again on his number, started a conversation and then convinced him to open the bathroom door, “Our policemen in the operations room have excellent skills in communicating with people in whatever situation they are in. The policeman was kind with the boy and calmed him down until he opened the door.”

Dubai Police said that they contacted the boy’s mother later and she told them that her son wanted to visit the police’s operations room and thank the police officer who spoke with him.

Dubai Police said that they received 369 calls from special needs people last year.

“We save the data of all special needs people in Dubai, their addresses and phone numbers. If anyone of them calls the operations room, then we identify his location and provide necessary help even if they don’t speak during the call and send an ambulance [if needed]. Nearly 8,000 special needs people are connected to the police’s operations room,” Brigadier Al Suwaidi added.

More from Crime

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECrime

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Crime

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services