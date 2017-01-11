Bangladeshi man injured in knife attack in Sharjah
Sharjah: A 33-year-old Bangladeshi man sustained serious stab wounds after he was attacked by an African man in Sharjah early Wednesday, an official at Sharjah Police told Gulf News.
The victim was admitted to Al Qassimi hospital.
The attackers are believed to have taken the victim to a remote area before stabbing him with a knife and taking his possession.
The incident was reported to a Police operation room at 2 am after a passersby found the victim lying on the ground and bleeding.
An official at Al Qassimi Hospital told Gulf News that the man arrived at hospital at 3am and he is out of danger.
Al Gharb Police station have launched a manhunt for the attackers.