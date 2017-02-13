Asian man arrested for selling marijuana
Abu Dhabi: A 28-year-old Asian man has been arrested for trying to sell marijuana that he grew in his home in Abu Dhabi.
Brigadier Rashid Bu Rasheed, director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the General Department of Police Operations in Abu Dhabi Police said the suspect was arrested while he was trying to sell around half a kilo of marijuana.
Brigadier Bu Rasheed added that a cannabis plant, 600 grams of marijuana and 600 grams of cannabis seedlings were also seized from the suspect’s home.
He said the suspect seemed to be an expert in growing Indian cannabis plants in his home.
Lieutenant Colonel Taher Al Dhaheri, head of Anti-Drug Department in Abu Dhabi Police, said his department’s officers are fully trained and qualified to nab such criminals.