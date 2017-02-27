Mobile
Arrest orders against public fund embezzlers

RAK Public Funds Prosecution has new evidence proving involvement of former government employees

Gulf News
 

Ras Al Khaimah: Investigations by Ras Al Khaimah’s Public Funds Prosecution have revealed new evidence of the involvement of former government employees in the embezzlement of public funds.

According to Ras Al Khaimah Attorney General Hassan Saeed Mohaimed, the new evidence uncovered the involvement of accomplices from the US and other countries in the public funds embezzlement.

Investigations revealed that Dr Khater Massaad and Karam Al Sadiq along with other suspects had embezzled and misappropriated government funds during their tenure as government employees.

The Public Prosecution issued orders to arrest and bring back the suspects who had fled the country and take the legal action against them.

Two years ago, the Public Prosecution launched a probe into cases related to embezzlement of public money by former government employees who abused their positions to misappropriate government funds for themselves, friends and families.

Among other suspects involved in the crime are business partners of the former employees who have businesses in Ras Al Khaimah.

