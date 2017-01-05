Mobile
3-year-old boy dies after rope tightens around neck in Kalba

Family found son in coma with rope around neck outside villa in Kalba on December 25

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old Emirati boy in Kalba city of Sharjah who apparently choked himself after he accidentally tied a rope around his neck while playing outside his family villa, a police official told Gulf News.

The incident took place on December 25 and the child died on Wednesday.

The Kalba Police launched an investigation into the death of the boy identified as S.O.A.K.

According to initial investigation, the boy plunged into a coma after he apparently choked on a rope that was tied too tightly around his neck as he played outside his family’s villa.

His family members found the boy in that condition after 15 minutes and immediately took him to Kalba hospital and later to Fujairah hospital. He was later transferred to an Abu Dhabi hospital where he died on Wednesday.

Police have sought the testimonies of the parents as well as maids in the villa.

