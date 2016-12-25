213kg of hashish seized in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Customs seized nearly 213 kilograms of hashish and foiled an attempt to smuggle the drug into the country through the border port.
The suspect, an Asian driver, hid the hashish inside the truck and tried smuggling it into the country while crossing through the land port of entry of Abu Dhabi.
Investigations showed that the drugs belonged to hashish dealer A.S.A., an unemployed Gulf national, who was monitored by the Anti-Drug Team in Abu Dhabi Police, and then arrested along with the truck driver.
Major General Maktoum Al Sharifi, director-general of Abu Dhabi Police, hailed the support of Major General Mohammad Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, in providing all the necessary measures and facilities that enable policemen to perform their tasks and duties, in curbing crimes and enhancing security and safety, and lauded the investigation team’s skills, experience, and efforts in seizing the drug and arresting the smugglers.
Maj Gen Al Sharifi pointed out that Anti-Drug Police in Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Customs, foiled the attempt to smuggle drugs into the country and helped protect the society from falling victim to such illicit activities.
He added that drug dealers target youth.