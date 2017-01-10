2.60 million captagon pills seized by Abu Dhabi Police
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 2.60 million captagon pills to a neighbouring country.
The two suspected drug traffickers, both Arab nationals, hid the drugs in an under construction villa in the suburbs of Abu Dhabi, where one of the suspects works.
The suspects were arrested while loading the drugs in the trucks.
The drugs were seized and the suspects taken into custody.
Brigadier General Dr Rashid Bu Rasheed, Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Abu Dhabi Police said that after analysing information about illegal trafficking of narcotics into the country, and the plan to smuggle it outside the country, investigation teams were assigned to monitor the suspected drug traffickers, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Anti- Drug at Dubai Police.
Brig Gen Bu Rasheed added that investigations showed that the seized drugs belonged to a resident of a neighbouring country, who was to pay $50,000 for them.