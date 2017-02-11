Worker jailed for bid to steal electric cables

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Worker jailed for bid to steal electric cables

Defendant aborted the theft after his accomplice got electrocuted

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A worker, who attempted to steal electric cables and absconded after his accomplice got electrocuted, has been jailed for three months.

Three Pakistani men had planned to break into the electricity room of a building, cut electric cables and steal them in October 2013.

The trio went to the building behind a university campus before two of them ran away once they saw their partner charred to death after he got electrocuted.

Dubai Police interrogations revealed the involvement of the 31-year-old Pakistani worker, who was apprehended.

The 31-year-old confessed that he and his two friends [including the deceased] had planned to steal the cables.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the 31-year-old of attempting to steal cables in collaboration with two suspects, the one who died and another one who remains at large.

The accused pleaded not guilty and told the presiding judge that he did not try to steal anything.

The presiding judge said the accused will be deported following the completion of his punishment.

A police corporal said a patrol was dispatched to the location after the sound of an explosion was heard.

“When we reached the location, we found the victim whose body was completely charred. The deceased was identified and primary interrogations revealed that the 31-year-old had been involved. We arrested him and during questioning, he said he and his friends decided to break into the electricity room and steal electric cables. He said that once their friend was electrocuted, they absconded instantly. He also claimed that the deceased was the one who used the cutter to cut the cables before he got electrocuted,” said the corporal.

The primary ruling remains subject to appeal within 13 days.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Manager accused of molesting co-worker

News Gallery

Pictures: US dam in danger of failing

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year