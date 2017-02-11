Worker jailed for bid to steal electric cables

Dubai: A worker, who attempted to steal electric cables and absconded after his accomplice got electrocuted, has been jailed for three months.

Three Pakistani men had planned to break into the electricity room of a building, cut electric cables and steal them in October 2013.

The trio went to the building behind a university campus before two of them ran away once they saw their partner charred to death after he got electrocuted.

Dubai Police interrogations revealed the involvement of the 31-year-old Pakistani worker, who was apprehended.

The 31-year-old confessed that he and his two friends [including the deceased] had planned to steal the cables.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the 31-year-old of attempting to steal cables in collaboration with two suspects, the one who died and another one who remains at large.

The accused pleaded not guilty and told the presiding judge that he did not try to steal anything.

The presiding judge said the accused will be deported following the completion of his punishment.

A police corporal said a patrol was dispatched to the location after the sound of an explosion was heard.

“When we reached the location, we found the victim whose body was completely charred. The deceased was identified and primary interrogations revealed that the 31-year-old had been involved. We arrested him and during questioning, he said he and his friends decided to break into the electricity room and steal electric cables. He said that once their friend was electrocuted, they absconded instantly. He also claimed that the deceased was the one who used the cutter to cut the cables before he got electrocuted,” said the corporal.

The primary ruling remains subject to appeal within 13 days.