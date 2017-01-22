Mobile
Worker filmed women in sexy clothes at mall

Suspect tells court judge he did not intend to offend women as he took general snaps at mall

Gulf News
 

Dubai A worker has been accused of secretly filming women shoppers at a mall in Dubai. A woman was said to have informed the mall’s police office that she spotted the 31-year-old Indian worker secretly filming her body from a distance in September. Policemen at the mall brought the man to the office and where he admitted during questioning, according to records, that he had secretly filmed a number of unidentified women shoppers.

Upon checking the worker’s phone, a number of videos and images were found in the photo gallery.

Prosecutors accused the Indian of sexually abusing a number of females. The suspect pleaded guilty when he appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday.

“Did you take general photos or particular ones?” presiding judge Fahd Al Shamsi asked the suspect.

“Yes I took snaps of several individuals at the mall,” replied the 31-year-old.

However, when asked by the presiding judge if he had intended to take photos of women only, the suspect contended: “I took general photos and I had no intent to offend any woman.”

Prosecutors said the suspect intentionally followed a number of unidentified women and secretly filmed them.

A policeman testified to prosecutors that a woman informed the mall’s security guards that she caught the worker filming her.

“The woman told the guards that the suspect abused her around 8pm while she was enjoying a water show. The guards accompanied the worker to the police office. During questioning, the suspect confessed that he secretly filmed a number of women in sexy clothes for his personal pleasure,” the policeman claimed to prosecutors.

The suspect was quoted as admitting to prosecutors that he breached the privacy and modesty of a number of women whom he filmed in the mall.

Prosecution records said the images’ gallery on the worker’s phone contained general images of men and women and other images of women’s back and front sides.

A ruling will be heard on February 8.

