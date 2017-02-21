Woman, lover accused of killing husband, burning body

Dubai: A woman and her alleged lover have been accused of killing the woman’s husband by battering his head with a rock, mowing him down with a car and dousing his body with petrol before burning him.

A watchman saw the body of a man on fire near a warehouse in Al Ghusais and notified Dubai Police and the Civil Defence in October last year.

Law enforcement officers rushed to the scene where the body of the man, from Comoros Islands, was found completely burnt.

Interrogations revealed that the 22-year-old wife, from Comoros Islands, and her 32-year-old countryman lover had conspired to kill her husband.

The victim and the 32-year-old man were best friends.

Prosecutors said the two lured the husband to his car and tied his hands and legs before he pounded his head with a rock. When he noticed that the husband was still breathing, he pounded his head repeatedly on the car and ran his car over him several times. Then he took the body to an area in front of the warehouse, poured petrol and set it on fire.

The 22-year-old wife was accused of aiding and abetting her lover in the premeditated murder.

The suspects were also accused of having sex out of wedlock. The 32-year-old was solely accused of consuming alcohol.

The man was present before the Dubai Court of First Instance but jail wardens did not bring the woman from detention.

Presiding judge Mohammad Jamal adjourned the hearing until the woman is brought from detention.

The victim’s 85-year-old father claimed to prosecutors that his son had been married to the woman for four years and they shared his accommodation with their two children.

“When I asked my daughter-in-law about her husband’s whereabouts, she told me that he went to the beach. The next day she claimed that he did not show up and that he had not answered her calls,” he testified to prosecutors.

The Indian watchman, who found the burning body, claimed to prosecutors that the victim was already dead when he called up the police at 11pm.

A police major testified to prosecutors that the woman admitted to him that she had been having an illicit affair with her husband’s friend [the male suspect] for two years.

“She alleged that due to constant quarrels with her husband, she and her lover decided to get rid of the victim. The 22-year-old claimed that she had planned with her accomplice to stage a fight with her husband and then the 32-year-old would intervene to resolve the dispute between them before they carry out their murderous intention,” the major told prosecutors.

Dubai Police’s forensic examiner testified to prosecutors that the victim had already died before he was set on fire.

The trial continues.