Suspect says woman incited him to kill her husband

Dubai: A man admitted in court on Tuesday that his mistress had incited him to kill her husband.

The 32-year-old man from Comoros Islands and his 22-year-old countrywoman mistress, were said to be having an affair before the man killed the woman’s husband by battering his head with a rock, mowing him down with a car and dousing his body with petrol before setting the body on fire in October.

Entering a guilty plea before the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 32-year-old defendant told presiding judge Mohammad Jamal in courtroom three: “Yes I am guilty. It all happened after she persistently talked me in to doing it.”

Unlike her crime accomplice, the 22-year-old suspect wife however pleaded not-guilty.

“I did not kill my man … no I did not do that,” she contended before presiding judge Jamal on Tuesday.

The judge did not give out charges against the male suspect in the previous hearing since the wife had not show up in court.

The charges were levelled against the duo on Tuesday.

Records said a watchman saw the body of the husband on fire near a warehouse in Al Ghusais and notified Dubai Police and the Civil Defence in October last year.

Law enforcement officers rushed to the scene where the body of the man, from Comoros Islands, was found completely burnt.

Interrogations revealed the 22-year-old wife and her 32-year-old lover had allegedly conspired to kill the husband.

The victim and the 32-year-old man were best friends.

According to the chargesheet, prosecutors said the 32-year-old lured the husband to his car and tied his hands and legs before he pounded his head with a rock. When he noticed that the husband was still breathing, he pounded his head repeatedly on the car and ran the car over him several times. Then he took the body to an area in front of the warehouse, poured petrol on it and set it on fire.

The 22-year-old wife was accused of aiding and abetting her lover in the premeditated murder.

The defendants were also accused of having sex out of wedlock. The 32-year-old was also accused of consuming alcohol.

The court will appoint lawyers to defend the suspects when it reconvenes on March 14.

The victim’s 85-year-old father told prosecutors his son had been married to the woman for four years and they shared his accommodation with their two children.

A police major testified to prosecutors that the wife had admitted to him that due to constant quarrels with her husband, she and her lover decided to get rid of the victim.

Dubai Police’s forensic examiner testified to prosecutors that the victim had already died before he was set on fire.