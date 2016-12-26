Retired policeman accused of raping ex-colleague’s 13-year-old daughter

Dubai: A retired policeman has been accused of repeatedly raping a 13-year-old schoolgirl, his ex-colleague’s daughter, in his car each time he took her and her brothers fishing.

The 55-year-old retired policeman was said to have befriended the Yemeni girl and her brothers when he told them that their father was his partner in the police force and started taking them out and spending time with them in August.

Then he started taking them on fishing trips near Al Shindagha area, according to records. Then he would send the brothers to buy dinner while keeping the girl in his car where he would have sex with her.

A witness was said to have called up the police and notified them that he had spotted the girl alone inside the car with the 55-year-old, who had parked his car in a suspicious way.

A police patrol was dispatched to the location, according to records, and apprehended the 55-year-old man after having watched him for some time. Prosecutors charged the suspect with having sex with a minor.

The suspect pleaded not guilty and refuted the charge of having raped the girl when he defended himself before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Monday.

According to the charge sheet, prosecutors said the suspect exploited the girl’s innocence and age and abused the fact that he WA close to her brothers since he was their father’s partner. Then he abused that closeness, sent the brothers to buy dinner and raped her in his tinted car.

“No I did not …” he told presiding judge Urfan Omar.

The 13-year-old girl was quoted as alleging to prosecutors that the suspect had sex with her every time she and her brothers went fishing with him at the beach.

“We used to go to the beach for fishing and riding bicycles. We met the man there a number of times and he started getting close to us since we knew that he worked with our father in the police. One day, he sent my brothers to buy food and asked me to sit with him in his car. He asked me to sit in the back … I was afraid that he would kill me and so I moved back. He removed my clothes and did something bad to me for two minutes. Then we went out and joined my brothers for dinner. Later, he repeated what he had done earlier. I was afraid to tell my parents what had happened. A third time, he could not do anything because the police came and stopped him,” she was cited as telling prosecutors.

A police lieutenant testified to prosecutors that a witness reported the police that he suspected a man who had been parking his car near Al Shindagha and staying inside it with a 13-year-old girl.

“The witness alleged that he once spotted the man stepping out of his car while fixing his kandora … he claimed that he doubted that the man must have committed an indecent act with the girl. We apprehended the 55-year-old after monitoring his vehicle for some time. We seized alcohol bottles in the suspect’s car and sex enhancement pills,” the lieutenant claimed to prosecutors.

The trial continues.