Retired policeman accused of raping ex-colleague’s 13-year-old daughter

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Retired policeman accused of raping ex-colleague’s 13-year-old daughter

Suspect denies sending brothers to buy dinner while raping the girl in his car

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A retired policeman has been accused of repeatedly raping a 13-year-old schoolgirl, his ex-colleague’s daughter, in his car each time he took her and her brothers fishing.

The 55-year-old retired policeman was said to have befriended the Yemeni girl and her brothers when he told them that their father was his partner in the police force and started taking them out and spending time with them in August.

Then he started taking them on fishing trips near Al Shindagha area, according to records. Then he would send the brothers to buy dinner while keeping the girl in his car where he would have sex with her.

A witness was said to have called up the police and notified them that he had spotted the girl alone inside the car with the 55-year-old, who had parked his car in a suspicious way.

A police patrol was dispatched to the location, according to records, and apprehended the 55-year-old man after having watched him for some time. Prosecutors charged the suspect with having sex with a minor.

The suspect pleaded not guilty and refuted the charge of having raped the girl when he defended himself before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Monday.

According to the charge sheet, prosecutors said the suspect exploited the girl’s innocence and age and abused the fact that he WA close to her brothers since he was their father’s partner. Then he abused that closeness, sent the brothers to buy dinner and raped her in his tinted car.

“No I did not …” he told presiding judge Urfan Omar.

The 13-year-old girl was quoted as alleging to prosecutors that the suspect had sex with her every time she and her brothers went fishing with him at the beach.

“We used to go to the beach for fishing and riding bicycles. We met the man there a number of times and he started getting close to us since we knew that he worked with our father in the police. One day, he sent my brothers to buy food and asked me to sit with him in his car. He asked me to sit in the back … I was afraid that he would kill me and so I moved back. He removed my clothes and did something bad to me for two minutes. Then we went out and joined my brothers for dinner. Later, he repeated what he had done earlier. I was afraid to tell my parents what had happened. A third time, he could not do anything because the police came and stopped him,” she was cited as telling prosecutors.

A police lieutenant testified to prosecutors that a witness reported the police that he suspected a man who had been parking his car near Al Shindagha and staying inside it with a 13-year-old girl.

“The witness alleged that he once spotted the man stepping out of his car while fixing his kandora … he claimed that he doubted that the man must have committed an indecent act with the girl. We apprehended the 55-year-old after monitoring his vehicle for some time. We seized alcohol bottles in the suspect’s car and sex enhancement pills,” the lieutenant claimed to prosecutors.

The trial continues.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Man jailed for trying to steal safe

News Gallery

Capturing the essence of life across the UAE

News Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway