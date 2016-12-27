Rased, new smart tool, to promote corporate governance

Dubai: Dubai Courts Department (DCD) has launched a unified smart tool to promote corporate governance and enhance operational efficiency, effectiveness and excellence.

The newly launched tool, Rased, a judicial work indicator, is a major leap in DCD’s smart transformation efforts and a boost to its ongoing initiatives to achieve leadership in the judiciary sector, according to Taresh Eid Al Mansouri, DCD’s director-general.

“The smart technical system provides a unified tool to enhance corporate governance, effectively attain strategic goals, and promote high excellence in its main operations,” said Al Mansouri on Tuesday.

The move is in line with DCD’s commitment to strengthen public confidence, according to Al Mansouri, in the domestic and the international judicial system by bolstering the judiciary’s performance and efficiency based on justice, independence, transparency, accessible legal services, and fair implementation of laws and government regulations in line with Dubai Plan 2021.

“The unified and integrated smart system follows up on the strategic and operational performance and reviews in detail all key indicators related to the main operations, quality initiatives and sub-services. It also increases the efficiency of financial spending by directing the financial and human resources towards the most effective processes. This, in turn, will improve public confidence in the judicial system by increasing the efficiency of customer service and enhancing performance effectiveness,” added Al Mansouri.

He said Rased seeks to enhance productivity by understanding and monitoring actual results in sequence and coherently right from strategic and operational level to each employee level.

Rased allows DCD’s customers to access key results through the electronic undertaking screens, said a media statement on Tuesday.

It also provides readings and interactive counters on the performance of DCD at each level, including court, organisational unit and service, judges, and employees.