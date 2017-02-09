‘Poet of Sensations’ jailed for three months

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Poet of Sensations’ jailed for three months

He posted a poem on social media that breached morality and public order

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Saqr Al Shehi, who is known as the ‘Poet of Sensations’, has been sentenced to three months in prison and fined Dh250,000 by Abu Dhabi Federal Court on Thursday for breaching morality and public order by posting a poem on social media that violated the society’s norms and traditions.

Judicial authorities took legal action against the so-called ‘Poet of Sensations’ for misusing social media networks, technology and violating public order and morality.

The move comes within the framework of legal protection and preservation of social, ethical and religious values in society.

As per the law, use of technology in committing such crimes is subject to stiff penalties.

The UAE Cybercrime Law No. 5 of 2012, issued by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stipulates penalties like jail terms that could go up to a life sentence and/or a fine varying between Dh50,000 and Dh3 million depending on the severity and seriousness of the cybercrime.

— The writer is a journalist based in Abu Dhabi

More from Courts

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
khalifa bin zayedzayed remembered

Also In Courts

Leisure park employee jailed for molesting woman

News Gallery

Saturday Snapshots: Till the last hurdle crossed

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system