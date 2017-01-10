'Mum stepped on 14-month-old boy’s belly, killed him'

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

'Mum stepped on 14-month-old boy’s belly, killed him'

Her sister and maid claim to have constantly heard 14-month-old crying

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A woman is standing trial on the charge of premeditated killing of her 14-month-old son by deliberately stepping on his belly and causing him an internal bleeding.

The Emirati mother was said to have repeatedly turned violent on her newborn and beaten him up on different occasions until his death in July.

Prosecutors accused the mother of intentionally killing her child for reasons that were not disclosed in the records.

The woman missed the hearing when she was scheduled to enter her plea before the Dubai Court of First Instance this week.

The presiding judge adjourned the hearing until the mother is brought from her detention and presented in court on February 2.

The suspect’s younger sister told prosecutors that she noticed bruises and injuries on her nephew’s body.

“He constantly had bruises on his face and around his neck. The suspect used to tie his feet with a sheila and he used to cry all night long. Sometimes I used to hear the sound of a rattle [children’s toy] as long as he cried. Once I also saw a grey bruise under his eye and when I touched that spot, I realised that it had been covered up with cream,” the sister testified to prosecutors.

Meanwhile, an Indonesian maid also told the prosecutors that the suspect was violent with her newborn.

“Since she gave birth to her child, she used to treat the newborn violently … she used to put the spoon in his mouth harshly while feeding him. She also used to shower him on the floor while naked. The deceased used to cry for hours at night without her [suspect] trying to care for him or calm him down. Once I heard a loud noise in the baby’s room and the mother called me quickly and asked me to bring her ice … when I rushed to the room, she had him carried in her arms and did not allow me to see him. The baby was crying loudly and painfully. I also saw bloodstains on his clothes that were left on the bathroom’s floor. I once felt too scared when I saw her pressing on his belly strongly … I just rushed out of the room quickly,” the maid testified to prosecutors.

The suspect’s brother claimed to prosecutors that the newborn would never cry whenever the mother’s husband was present at home.

Other witnesses confirmed that they often saw injuries and bruises on the boy’s body.

A number of doctors claimed to prosecutors that the 14-month-old boy was admitted to hospital several times with different bruises, injuries and fractures.

Dubai Police’s forensic report confirmed that the boy succumbed to severe internal bleeding in the abdomen that was caused by strong pressing.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Customs inspectors deny bribes worth Dh120,000

News Gallery

A hundred year old Teahouse in Chengdu

News Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats