Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Misdemeanors Court heard on Tuesday the case of a Gulf national accused of issuing a dud cheque to buy Abu Dhabi car plate 1 in an auction held last year by the Abu Dhabi Police.
The defendant admitted issuing a bounced cheque.
"I participated in the auction organised by the General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi Police and Emirates Auction in November last year and issued a bad cheque, while knowing beforehand that I did not have the necessary funds," he said during questioning.
"I was planning on selling the plate number one for large sums cash, amounting to more than Dh31 million and then pay back the money," he said.
The auction was held last year and featured 50 vanity car plate numbers.