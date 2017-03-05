Man sacked from police for taking Dh2,000 bribe

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Man sacked from police for taking Dh2,000 bribe

Court jails defendant for abusing his duty and taking bribe to release a detainee

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A court has sacked a police sergeant from the force and jailed him for three years for taking Dh2,000 in bribe from a cook to help him release his friend from detention.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the 31-year-old defendant of accepting Dh2,000 in bribe from a Bangladeshi cook while he served as a sergeant in the police force between August and October of last year.

Dubai Police apprehended the 31-year-old defendant in a sting operation, during which the cook cooperated with them and pretended that he was paying a bribe to the defendant to help him have his countryman friend to be released.

According to Sunday’s ruling, presiding judge Mohammad Jamal also fined the defendant Dh2,000.

When the accused showed up in court, he pleaded not guilty and refuted his accusation that he had asked the cook to pay him money to help release his friend.

The defendant will be deported following the completion of his punishment, said presiding judge Jamal.

A lieutenant in Dubai Police’s anticorruption department testified that the accused was apprehended in a sting operation following an informant’s tip off.

“The informant alerted us that the defendant had been using a different name, abusing his authority and requesting bribes from individuals. We provided the cook with police money to pay it to the defendant as bribe … the police money was photocopied to be used as future evidence against the 31-year-old defendant. The latter was apprehended in a sting operation,” said the lieutenant.

The Bangladeshi cook testified that one day he was in the cafeteria where he worked when the former sergeant approached him.

“He gave me a wrong name and he also provided me with his number and asked me to contact him if I ever had any trouble with the police. During a random raid, my coworkers and I were apprehended by the police and taken into custody. Sometime later, four more friends of mine were apprehended and detained. Some of us were released later except for my friend … when I walked out of the detention, I contacted the [former] sergeant and told him about my friend’s status. He asked me to pay him Dh2,000 and also requested a photocopy of my friend’s Emirates ID. When I discussed the defendant’s request with an acquaintance of mine [who is a police informant], he told me that his request for money was strange and unusual. The acquaintance advised me to discuss the matter with the police … and when I did, they asked me to communicate with the defendant and tell him that I would pay him the money. I cooperated with the police and the defendant was apprehended in a sting operation,” said the cook.

Sunday’s ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Manager accused of stealing guest’s Dh552,000

News Gallery

Songs of return atop Palmyra theatre

News Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Which nations will be hit by new US travel ban

Which nations will be hit by new US travel ban

8 ways to save money on petrol

8 ways to save money on petrol

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'