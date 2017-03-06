Mobile
Man kidnaps college student and tries to rape him in Dubai

Suspect and friends lured student for ride, molested and filmed him undressed when he resisted rape bid

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A jobless man has been accused of luring a college student to his car and driving off to a desert area where he filmed him naked and attempted to rape him.

The 25-year-old Emirati man and four of his friends met the 19-year-old Emirati student in front of a billiard centre in April. The suspect invited the student to join him for a car ride, and drove off with him and his friends to a remote area in the desert.

The man and his friends ganged up against the student, beat him up and pinned him down to the ground. The 25-year-old then tried to force himself on the student after he refused to allow them to have consensual sex with him.

The jobless man also filmed the 19-year-old partly naked before the latter fought his assailants and foiled their bid to rape him.

Primary police interrogations led to the arrest of the 25-year-old while his friends remained at large.

Prosecutors accused the Emirati of kidnapping the 19-year-old, beating him, molesting and trying to rape him and stealing his car, phone and wallet.

The suspect refuted all his accusations, and pleaded not guilty before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Monday.

According to the charge sheet, prosecutors said the suspect and the runaways tricked the student when they lured him into the car. The men then beat him repeatedly and when he refused to allow them to have sex with him, they undressed him. They also breached his modesty when they filmed him naked and tried to rape him. They also stole his wallet that contained Dh250 and his college ID besides his car key and phone.

The 25-year-old repeatedly said no when he dismissed all the accusations that were levelled against him by presiding judge Urfa Omar.

The 19-year-old testified to prosecutors that the incident happened as he was entering a billiard centre at Abu Hail area.

“The suspect and his friends offered me a car ride and I joined them. They drove off to a desert area and when we all stepped out of the car … suddenly everybody started beating me. They asked to have sex with me, but I refused. I was beaten and my shorts was removed … when the 25-year-old tried to rape while his friends had me pinned down to the ground, but I resisted them. They beat me again. Then they walked me to the main road and I was driven home by one of the suspect’s friends,” he claimed to prosecutors.

The student’s father testified to prosecutors that he reported the matter to the police when his son disclosed to him what had happened.

Records said the student’s car was found parked in Ajman.

Presiding judge Omar adjourned the case until March 30 for the suspect to hire a lawyer.

