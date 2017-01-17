Mobile
Man jailed for threatening wife before son

Couple to be tried at Misdemeanours Court for cursing each other before their 10-year-old son

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A man has been jailed for three months for threatening to kill his wife and beat her in front of her son following a heated argument.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the 44-year-old Dominican husband of threatening his 41-year-old wife that he would kill her and assault her in front of their child following a verbal fight.

Presiding judge Mohammad Jamal also referred the couple to the Dubai Misdemeanours Court where they will be tried for disgracing each other in front of their 10-year-old son and exchanging slurs in June.

When she appeared in court, the woman pleaded innocent and denied slurring her husband.

The husband was not present in court.

In her capacity as the victim, the Dominican wife said her husband threatened, beat her and called her bad names.

“He assaulted me physically and called me a bad woman and cursed my mother and sister. He also said he would kill me if I reported to the police that he had assaulted me,” she testified.

Their son was quoted as telling prosecutors: “I heard my father threatening to kill my mother. I also heard him saying ‘I will go to Iran and kill your family and your son if you report me to the police’. Then I heard a loud bang and my mum fell from the stairs … then I heard her shouting.”

The couple will appear before the Misdemeanours Court soon.

