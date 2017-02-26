Mobile
Man jailed for raping maid after dinner invite

Defendant’s friend acquitted of rape attempt after woman begged him not to have sex with her

Gulf News
 

Dubai A man has been jailed for three years for driving a jobless woman to the desert and raping her in his car following a dinner invite.

The 22-year-old Emirati man and his 20-year-old countryman friend lured the Ethiopian woman to their vehicle and drove to a remote area in the desert where the 22-year-old raped her while his friend attempted to rape her in November 2015.

The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the 22-year-old of rape although he had defended that he had consensual sex with the Ethiopian maid.

Citing lack of corroborated evidence, presiding judge Mohammad Jamal acquitted the 20-year-old friend of attempted rape. Records said the convict beat the woman, removed her dress and forced her to have sex with him.

The Ethiopian woman testified that the incident happened after the defendant invited her out for dinner.

“He came and picked me up and took off. I sat in the front passenger’s seat. Meanwhile, I was surprised to see the other man in the backseat. The 22-year-old drove for a long period of time until we reached the middle of nowhere. It was a desert area and unpopulated. He pulled over and his friend went out vehicle …. the defendant moved to my seat and asked to have sex with me. When I refused, he punched me and threatened to slit my neck and throw my body in the desert. Then he removed my clothes and raped me. I cried and begged his friend not to touch me and he left me. They drove back to Dubai and dropped me in front of a supermarket. Instantly after they drove away, I spotted a police car and told them what had happened,” she testified.

A policeman said they spotted the woman getting out of the defendant’s car.

“When we drove beside her, we realised that she was not okay, and we saw her crying. We asked her what had happened and she pointed her finger towards the vehicle. We stopped the duo to check out what had happened. When we asked the woman, she said they did something bad to her. Meanwhile, the accused claimed that they dropped her out of their car because she had been troubling them. We took them all to the police station,” he said.

Sunday’s ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.

Dubai
