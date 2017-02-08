Mobile
Man jailed for giving drugs to girlfriend who died of overdose

Police tracked down defendant from car plate after he dropped off girl’s body near hospital

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A man has been jailed for five years for providing drugs to his girlfriend who died of an overdose.

The 33-year-old Emirati jobless man and his countrywoman spent two days in the man’s car where he gave her drugs and mind-altering substances in August.

The man drove towards a private hospital where he left the woman’s body in front of the entrance shortly after she lost consciousness after consuming drugs.

Officers identified the man from the number plate of his car, which was spotted by the hospital’s surveillance cameras, and apprehended him in Al Quoz.

Medical reports confirmed that the woman died of a drug overdose.

The Dubai Court of First Instance also fined the defendant Dh20,000 for providing banned substances to his dead friend, consuming drugs and possessing Pregabalin.

The accused had pleaded not guilty and denied providing his countrywoman with drugs or being responsible for her death.

However, records said the Emirati facilitated the dead woman with drugs, consumed morphine, codeine, oxazipam and tramadol — charges he has denied.

He was also convicted of possessing the banned substance Pregabalin for personal consumption.

Presiding judge Fahd Al Shamsi said all the drugs that were seized in the defendant’s possession will be confiscated.

When he defended himself before in court, the 33-year-old said he only possessed Pregabalin for consumption.

An anti-narcotics lieutenant testified that the hospital’s management reported to the police that a woman had been left dead at the entrance.

“Surveillance cameras revealed that the accused had stopped his vehicle in front of the hospital’s entrance, dropped her off and then drove away. Doctors confirmed that the woman died of a drug overdose as she had signs of needle marks on her arm. The accused was apprehended near his house. During questioning, he claimed that they had spent two days in his car driving around Dubai and that they did not have money to stay in a hotel. He said she had a medical prescription and used the drugs … but when she fainted he drove her to the hospital. He denied providing her with any drugs,” the lieutenant said.

Wednesday’s ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.

Dubai
