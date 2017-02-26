Man in Dubai court for killing girlfriend with baseball bat

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Man in Dubai court for killing girlfriend with baseball bat

Victim was hit twice in her head with a baseball bat and stabbed in her neck

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A seven-year love affair ended violently when a cargo inspector killed his ex-girlfriend by hitting her head with a baseball bat and stabbing a knife in her neck after she ditched him, a court heard on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Kenyan man allegedly followed his countrywoman for weeks and repeatedly contacted her but when she persistently dodged him, he decided to kill her.

On March 1, the Kenyan man purchased a baseball bat and a knife from Deira, according to records, before he went to his ex-girlfriend’s office.

The man hid inside the emergency exit space in the building for some time and at 5.30pm he entered the office and killed her with a baseball bat and the knife, said records.

The man also set her girlfriend’s office on fire by using a cloth soaked in petrol. Police and fire fighters were informed about the incident by one of the co-workers of the victim. Dubai Police apprehended the cargo inspector shortly after the incident.

Prosecutors accused the suspect of premeditatedly murdering the woman, arson and wrecking private property.

The 29-yar-old suspect pleaded guilty and admitted that he murdered the victim when he appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday.

Prosecutors said the defendant had pre-planned to kill his girlfriend and for this he bought a baseball bat and a knife and hid them in a bag. Then he headed to the victim’s office where he set the place on fire and killed the woman.

“Yes I killed her but I had not planned the murder in advance,” the suspect told judge Fahd Al Shamsi.

The deceased’s 27-year-old female co-worker told prosecutors that the victim broke up with the inspector because he was alcoholic.

“I came to know from her best friend in Kenya that she dumped him and he could not deal with the fact that she had broken up with him. He used to call her daily but she always dodged him and refused to see him or attend his call. The victim used to share the same apartment with her boyfriend but she moved into my place after she broke up with him. On the day of the incident, the suspect came to office and knocked at the door … when we opened the door we found the suspect standing outside and he was looking very angry. After entering the office the suspect lit up a piece of cloth soaked with petrol and tossed it up. The cloth fell on the rug. Then he rushed towards the victim, who tried to lock her inside the washroom but could not do so as it was already locked from inside by another colleague. When the victim yelled at the suspect, he hit her with the baseball bat and as she fell down he hit her again. I ran outside the office and called the neighbours for help ... I bumped into another colleague in the elevator and we rushed down to call the security for assistance … but we didn’t find anyone. When police came, we went up to the office, the suspect had already left and my friend had been lying dead with a knife stabbed in her neck,” the co-worker told prosecutors.

A policeman told prosecutors that the suspect was spotted on surveillance cameras while entering and leaving the building.

“The suspect was apprehended hiding in his friend’s residence in Sharjah,” testified the policeman.

The suspect told prosecutors that he decided to kill his ex-girlfriend because she had dumped him after a seven-year love affair.

Presiding judge Al Shamsi said the court will appoint a lawyer to defend the suspect when it reconvenes on March 19.

More from Courts

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAECourts

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Courts

Obaida killer’s death penalty is just — family

News Gallery

Rain hits several parts of UAE

News Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat